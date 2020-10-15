See All Psychiatrists in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Vidyasagar Vangala, MD

Psychiatry
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vidyasagar Vangala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Vangala works at MDLive in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 400-6354
  2. 2
    Mid Florida Psychiatry Center
    2504 Sand Mine Rd, Davenport, FL 33897 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 419-7645

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 15, 2020
    Very smart. He is well versed in what is needed and the cause.
    C. Tucker — Oct 15, 2020
    Dr. Vidyasagar Vangala, MD
    About Dr. Vidyasagar Vangala, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1679568133
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • India
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vidyasagar Vangala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vangala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vangala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vangala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vangala has seen patients for Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vangala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Vangala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vangala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vangala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vangala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.