Dr. Vidyasagar Vangala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vidyasagar Vangala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Locations
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Mid Florida Psychiatry Center2504 Sand Mine Rd, Davenport, FL 33897 Directions (863) 419-7645
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very smart. He is well versed in what is needed and the cause.
About Dr. Vidyasagar Vangala, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1679568133
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- Osmania Medical College
- India
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vangala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vangala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vangala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vangala has seen patients for Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vangala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vangala speaks Hindi and Telugu.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Vangala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vangala.
