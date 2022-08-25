Dr. Vidyadhar Hede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidyadhar Hede, MD
Overview
Dr. Vidyadhar Hede, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9323 Pinecroft Dr Ste 100, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 296-0669
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There were a few times I felt rushed, but that was rare. Dr. Hede's office staff is very nice. Dr. Hede is very nice and concerned. He listened patiently while I explained my symptoms and explained what was going on to cause such pain. I gave Dr. Hede 5 stars as I believe he deserves them.
About Dr. Vidyadhar Hede, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1992797518
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hede has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hede. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hede.
