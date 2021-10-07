Dr. Vidya Sundaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidya Sundaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vidya Sundaram, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Sundaram works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Stones Crossing1703 W Stones Crossing Rd Ste 210, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 865-5904
-
2
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists1001 Hadley Rd # LL050, Mooresville, IN 46158 Directions (317) 865-5904
-
3
-
4
Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists Indianapolis5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sundaram?
Dr Sundaram provides kind and compassionate care. She is knowledgeable and takes time to answer questions and makes sure all information is understood. She was very attentive when a hospital was required and did rounds daily. We have been very impressed!
About Dr. Vidya Sundaram, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326020900
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University, Columbus, OH - Endocrinology
- University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, WI - Internal Medicine
- Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundaram accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundaram works at
Dr. Sundaram has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sundaram speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.