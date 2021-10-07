Overview

Dr. Vidya Sundaram, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Sundaram works at Franciscan Physician Network Diabetes and Endocrinology Specialists in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Mooresville, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.