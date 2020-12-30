See All Oncologists in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Vidya Seshadri, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vidya Seshadri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute - Chennai, India and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, T.J. Samson Community Hospital, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and The Medical Center At Scottsville.

Dr. Seshadri works at Graves-Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Graves-Gilbert Clinic
    201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 321-5795
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
  • T.J. Samson Community Hospital
  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green
  • The Medical Center At Scottsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vidya Seshadri, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184843369
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wright State University School of Medicine - Dayton, OH
    Residency
    • Wright State University School of Medicine - Dayton, OH
    Medical Education
    • Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute - Chennai, India
