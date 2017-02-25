Overview

Dr. Vidya Mandiyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Mandiyan works at Champaign Dental Group in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.