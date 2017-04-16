Overview

Dr. Vidya Rajpara, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Rajpara works at Gardens Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.