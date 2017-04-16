See All Dermatologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Vidya Rajpara, MD

Dermatology
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vidya Rajpara, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Rajpara works at Gardens Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gardens Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center
    11030 Rca Center Dr Ste 3015, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Dry Skin
    Aetna
    Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    National Elevator
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 16, 2017
    Dr Rajpara is very knowledgeable and very caring. She is also very skilled in performing required dermatological procedures. She is also very accessible and provides thoughtful solutions to skin issues. I recommend her very highly.
    Michael Fabisch in Palm Beach Gardens, FL — Apr 16, 2017
    About Dr. Vidya Rajpara, MD

    Dermatology
    17 years of experience
    English, Gujarati
    1962613943
    Education & Certifications

    Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vidya Rajpara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajpara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajpara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rajpara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajpara works at Gardens Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rajpara’s profile.

    Dr. Rajpara has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajpara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajpara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajpara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajpara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajpara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

