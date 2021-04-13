Overview

Dr. Vidya Phoenix, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Phoenix works at Thomas Eye Group in Newnan, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Visual Field Defects and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.