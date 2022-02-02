Overview

Dr. Vidya Parameswaran, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Parameswaran works at Vidya Parameswaran, M.D. in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.