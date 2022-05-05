Dr. Vidya Palta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidya Palta, MD
Overview
Dr. Vidya Palta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
New York Fertility Pllc10848 70th Rd Ste 2F, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 793-7752
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palta runs a smaller practice, but MY GOD, she cares more about each individual patient than any other reproductive endocrinologist/Fertility specialist I've been to so far. Yes, she will counsel you on lifestyle and diet & make her recommendations. It's crazy to be how many ppl get offended, when the truth is that a a LOT of managing endocrine issues requires those changes. She would be doing you a disservice of she didn't tell you about that. That being said, she was well informed about my particular issue (PCOS) and has been amazing in working with me to work on a great Fertility plan (medicated cycles and IUI). Fingers crossed, but I 1000% trust that she knows what she's doing.
About Dr. Vidya Palta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Kannada and Spanish
- 1407825300
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palta accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palta speaks Kannada and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Palta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.