Dr. Vidya Mhamunkar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Vidya Mhamunkar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / MIRAJ MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Mhamunkar works at Women's Health Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain View
    2495 Hospital Dr Ste 505, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 376-2496
    Monday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Vidya Mhamunkar
    2485 Hospital Dr Ste 251, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 376-2496

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 06, 2016
    Dr, Mhamunkar delivered our baby in 2015 Feb. Although I was in my last trimester and had traveled from India, she gave us best of her time and treated us like she would to a patient who she had been attending from day one of conception. She was all ears whenever I had any concerns during my visits to her. I was over 40 and had gestational diabetes, she took extra care of me and I feel no one else could have been better than her. We are so glad we went to her. We highly recommend her.
    Rinku in Plano, TX — Dec 06, 2016
    About Dr. Vidya Mhamunkar, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1720311822
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / MIRAJ MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

