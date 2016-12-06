Dr. Vidya Mhamunkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mhamunkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidya Mhamunkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vidya Mhamunkar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / MIRAJ MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Mountain View2495 Hospital Dr Ste 505, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (877) 376-2496Monday2:00pm - 8:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Vidya Mhamunkar2485 Hospital Dr Ste 251, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (877) 376-2496
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Mhamunkar delivered our baby in 2015 Feb. Although I was in my last trimester and had traveled from India, she gave us best of her time and treated us like she would to a patient who she had been attending from day one of conception. She was all ears whenever I had any concerns during my visits to her. I was over 40 and had gestational diabetes, she took extra care of me and I feel no one else could have been better than her. We are so glad we went to her. We highly recommend her.
About Dr. Vidya Mhamunkar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1720311822
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / MIRAJ MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mhamunkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mhamunkar accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mhamunkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mhamunkar speaks Hindi.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mhamunkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mhamunkar.
