Dr. Vidya Krishnamurthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vidya Krishnamurthy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Krishnamurthy works at
Pediatrics and Genetics3180 North Point Pkwy Ste 202, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 346-0132
Pediatrics & Genetics3510 OLD MILTON PKWY, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 346-0132
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Alliance Health Care
- AllKids Health Insurance
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
I am an adult patient of Dr. K's and she is truly empathetic and helpful. As someone with a chronic illness, it is hard to find a doctor who takes symptoms seriously. Dr. K spent a good deal of time with me and was very thorough in taking my medical history and explained some of the more complex issues I was dealing with in understandable terms. She put together a treatment plan and was also accommodating in some travel/distance issues I had concerning follow up appointments.
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Malay and Tamil
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
