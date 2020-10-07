See All Hand Surgeons in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Vidya Jain, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vidya Jain, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from M.B.B.S. Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, HCA Florida Putnam Hospital and Lake Butler Hospital.

Dr. Jain works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL and Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and De Quervain's Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville
    4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 423-7815
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    146 SW Prosperity Pl, Lake City, FL 32024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5720
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Palatka
    800 Zeagler Dr Ste 100, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 574-6799
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
  • HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
  • Lake Butler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2020
    Dr. Jain was professional, personable, and got the job done well (removing my large ganglion cyst)! Made for an easy recovery and mild pain on my hand.
    Sarah Wilson — Oct 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vidya Jain, MD
    About Dr. Vidya Jain, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    • 1750360046
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Irwin and G.B. Pant Hospitals
    Internship
    • M.B.B.S. Maulana Azad Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vidya Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and De Quervain's Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

