Dr. Vidya Hate, MD
Dr. Vidya Hate, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Parrish Medical Group250 Harrison St, Titusville, FL 32780 Directions (321) 268-4422
- Parrish Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Grant Med Coll Hosps
- U Bombay
Dr. Hate has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hate accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hate. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.