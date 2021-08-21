Dr. Vidya Bethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidya Bethi, MD
Overview
Dr. Vidya Bethi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll.
Dr. Bethi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clarksville Pain Clinic482 Warfield Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 906-6644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bethi?
Professional and brutally honest, treats you like you are her own, tough love. Why either 5 stars or 1 star on Dr. Bethi’s ratings ? Because the drug addicts did not get what they wanted. And the people who really want help come back.
About Dr. Vidya Bethi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1922008440
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- Nassau County Med Center
- Kakatiya Med Coll
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bethi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bethi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bethi works at
Dr. Bethi speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.