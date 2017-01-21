See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Reno, NV
Dr. Vidur Mahadeva, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vidur Mahadeva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    556 Vine St, Reno, NV 89503 (775) 284-5004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Cholesterol Screening

Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 21, 2017
    The BEST doctor I have ever seen. He cares about your personal wellbeing and has a vast amount of knowledge to ensure you have proper care. He has improved my quality of life by continuing to search for the root of my issue's. I would recommend him to anyone!
    Nathan in Reno, NV — Jan 21, 2017
    About Dr. Vidur Mahadeva, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760451769
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
