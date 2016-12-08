Dr. Vidhyalakshimi Jalshankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalshankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidhyalakshimi Jalshankar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vidhyalakshimi Jalshankar, MD is a Neuropsychologist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Dr. Jalshankar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Winter Park1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jalshankar?
My 8 year old has been seeing Dr. J for ADHD and anxiety for the past 6 months. She is very patient and great with children. She is an excellent listener has paid very good attention to his symptoms allowing her to diagnose my child for other hidden conditions that we were unaware of; other providers failed to notice. I highly recommend! Wish she had a private office somewhere else though as she currently works in a Mental Health Hospital which may be a little uncomfortable for kids.
About Dr. Vidhyalakshimi Jalshankar, MD
- Neuropsychology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801992482
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jalshankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jalshankar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jalshankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jalshankar works at
Dr. Jalshankar speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalshankar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalshankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalshankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalshankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.