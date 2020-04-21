Overview

Dr. Vidhya Varadarajan-Rukmani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med College Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Varadarajan-Rukmani works at Soundview Medical Associates in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.