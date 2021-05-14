Dr. Vidhya Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidhya Subramanian, MD
Dr. Vidhya Subramanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Nadeem Qurashi M.d. P.A.16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 205, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 532-7514
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Subramanian?
I have been very pleased with the care I have received from Dr. Subramaniyam. She is very attentive, thorough and knowledgeable. I feel I am in good hands in her care. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Vidhya Subramanian, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295752004
- La State U Med Ctr
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- U Bombay
Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subramanian has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subramanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.
