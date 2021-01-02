Overview

Dr. Vidhyalakshmi Koka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.



Dr. Koka works at Gk Urgi Care Inc. in Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.