Overview

Dr. Vidhya Kannan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.