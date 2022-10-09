Dr. Vidhu Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidhu Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Vidhu Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dr SN Med Coll, Univ of Rajasthan, Jodhpur, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
The Neurology Group721 Arbor Way Ste 101, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
The Neurology Group1811 Bethlehem Pike Ste A-104, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manners make me feel very comfortable professional caring easy to work with
About Dr. Vidhu Gupta, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1760423792
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Dr. Sampurnanand Medical - India
- North Shore University Hospital
- Dr SN Med Coll, Univ of Rajasthan, Jodhpur, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.