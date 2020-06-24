Dr. Vidhi Adlakha, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adlakha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidhi Adlakha, DO
Overview
Dr. Vidhi Adlakha, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newtown, PA. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Adlakha works at
Locations
-
1
Bucks County Plastic Surgery and Dermatology104 Pheasant Run Ste 123, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-9600Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a tummy tuck by Dr. A. She did a great job. She made me feel at ease before surgery. I also got my lips done by her and they look perfect. I love them !
About Dr. Vidhi Adlakha, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1205142361
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adlakha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adlakha accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adlakha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adlakha works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adlakha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adlakha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adlakha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adlakha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.