Overview

Dr. Vidas Dumasius, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Dumasius works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.