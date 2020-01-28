Overview

Dr. Vidal Espeleta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from De La Salle University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Espeleta works at Asciuto, Thomas M.D. in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Respiratory Failure and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.