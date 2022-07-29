Dr. Vida Esfandiari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esfandiari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vida Esfandiari, MD
Dr. Vida Esfandiari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Austin Office1305 W 34th St Ste 308, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 459-8082
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Esfandiari. She’s not only a great doctor, but she goes the extra mile to make patients feel comfortable and welcome. Super sweet, funny, and kind. I recommend her to any friend looking for a gyno!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558521435
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Esfandiari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esfandiari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esfandiari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esfandiari has seen patients for Trichomoniasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esfandiari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esfandiari speaks Spanish.
466 patients have reviewed Dr. Esfandiari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esfandiari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esfandiari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esfandiari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.