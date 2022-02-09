Dr. Fikfak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vid Fikfak, MD
Dr. Vid Fikfak, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from EDVARDA KARDELJA UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANI / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Texas Tech4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fikfak was very knowledgeable when it came to diagnosing me with Stage IV colon cancer. He was able to answer all of my questions and he was able to perform surgery for an ileostomy. He made sure that I was given clear directions on what to do and what my future might hold. I would recommend him as a very knowledgeable surgeon.
- EDVARDA KARDELJA UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANI / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
