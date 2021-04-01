Overview

Dr. Victorya Khary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Khary works at Sunset Family Medicine in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.