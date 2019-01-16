See All Pediatric Surgeons in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Victoriya Staab, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victoriya Staab, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Staab works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group, Pediatric Surgery in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group, Pediatric Surgery
    19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 935-0407
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group, Pediatric Surgery
    19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3969
    Meridian Pediatric Surgical Associates
    4 Industrial Way W Ste 100, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 935-0407

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 16, 2019
    We had a wonderful experience with Dr.Tory Staab!! Our 14 year old , handicapped daughter , came in to the hospital with a one week old ruptured appendix, with many abscesses. Dr. Tory Staab handled the case with professionalism , all details forthcoming , very thorough explanations of what the surgery and recovery would entail . She's a safe doctor , and very positive .she's pleasant , and caring We are truly grateful that she was the Dr. She was a messenger from G-d to save our daughter.Tysm!
    Esther R. Fischer in Lakewood, NJ — Jan 16, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Victoriya Staab, MD
    About Dr. Victoriya Staab, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1104064971
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
    Internship
    • Rutgers-RW Johnson
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoriya Staab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Staab. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

