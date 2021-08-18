Overview

Dr. Victoriano Romero, MD is an Urology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Romero works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Diverticulum, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.