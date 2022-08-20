Dr. Victoria Yunker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yunker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Yunker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Yunker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Yunker works at
Locations
Ulrf Reproductive Endocrinology401 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I'm so confused about all of the negative reviews. I've been treated for depression for 25 years. Dr. Yunker has been the ONLY doctor to find the right "cocktail" of meds to keep me functioning and not suicidal. I have seen her now for 3 years. While her voice may not be soothing, she has ALWAYS made sure I am "ok" and has never tried to "hurry me off" during visits (both in-person and tele-health). She has always returned my calls within less than 24 hrs...much sooner if I've let the receptionist know I'm not feeling right. The young woman who takes calls for med refills is incredibly sweet, helpful and quick-to-respond. I'm at a complete loss why people have such terrible reviews. I have been dismissed and mistreated by dozens of psychiatrists for years, so my feedback comes with a considerable amount of comparison. I hope this one good review will get through to the person who was in my shoes...hours away from giving up on life completely and now 3 yrs of living fully.
About Dr. Victoria Yunker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1043379886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yunker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yunker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yunker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yunker works at
Dr. Yunker has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yunker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Yunker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yunker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yunker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yunker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.