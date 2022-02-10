Dr. Victoria Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Young, MD
Dr. Victoria Young, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
North County Women's Specialists488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 111, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Poway Women's Care11939 Rancho Bernardo Rd Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Practical doctor who took care of my Son's Birth. She is to the point regarding queries and was good overall, no hassle, not pushy, pleasant. Overall great experience. We were initially skeptical since she spends less time probably her hospital visits are scheduled around the same time, but it worked for us great!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1275554941
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
