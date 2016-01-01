Overview

Dr. Victoria Watters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Watters works at American Health Network in Warsaw, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.