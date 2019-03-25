Dr. Victoria Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Wang, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They completed their residency with Northwestern Univ
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Alta Dermatology27882 Forbes Rd Ste 201, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 364-9264
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the time you are greeted at the front desk, through the time the Medical Assistants (MAs) seat you in the examining room you are treated as if YOU are the most important patient in the world. This is reinforced by Dr. Wang's entrance and her first question, "What do you need me to see?" After your examination, treatment or consultation she will sit on a stool so that you and she are at eye level with each other and she always asks, "Do you have any questions for me?"
About Dr. Victoria Wang, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Univ
- Santa Clara Vly Mc
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
