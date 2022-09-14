Overview

Dr. Victoria Vuong, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Vuong works at Long Island Reg Arthrts/Osteo in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.