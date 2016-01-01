Overview

Dr. Victoria Vande Zande, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cornell, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Vande Zande works at Prevea Health in Cornell, WI with other offices in Altoona, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.