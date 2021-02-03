Dr. Victoria Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Uribe, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Uribe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Addison, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group303 W Lake St # 303, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9002
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Fl 2 Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very easy to talk to answers all our questions. Love her
About Dr. Victoria Uribe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013967124
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Uribe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uribe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uribe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Uribe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uribe.
