Dr. Victoria Torralba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Torralba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
Locations
Victoria L Torralba MD730 Se 5th Ter, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 795-7795
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love the staff and her too!
About Dr. Victoria Torralba, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Tagalog
- 1912065061
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
- Manila Med Center
- St Barnabas Med Center
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torralba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torralba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torralba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Torralba has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torralba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torralba speaks Tagalog.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Torralba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torralba.
