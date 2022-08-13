Overview

Dr. Victoria Torralba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School



Dr. Torralba works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinics of Florida in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.