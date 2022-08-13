See All Rheumatologists in Crystal River, FL
Dr. Victoria Torralba, MD

Rheumatology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Victoria Torralba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School

Dr. Torralba works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinics of Florida in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Victoria L Torralba MD
    Victoria L Torralba MD
730 Se 5th Ter, Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-7795

Hospital Affiliations
  Bravera Health Seven Rivers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Gout
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Gout
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Love the staff and her too!
    Patricia P — Aug 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Victoria Torralba, MD
    About Dr. Victoria Torralba, MD

    Rheumatology
    English, Tagalog
    1912065061
    Education & Certifications

    Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
    Manila Med Center
    St Barnabas Med Center
    CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Torralba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torralba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torralba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torralba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torralba works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinics of Florida in Crystal River, FL. View the full address on Dr. Torralba’s profile.

    Dr. Torralba has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torralba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Torralba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torralba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torralba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torralba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

