Overview

Dr. Victoria Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Smith works at Tallahassee Primary Care Assocs in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.