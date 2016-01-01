Dr. Victoria Shluper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shluper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Shluper, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Shluper, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Shluper works at
Locations
Mila Polonsky M.d.101 Madison Ave Ste 103, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 644-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victoria Shluper, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shluper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shluper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shluper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shluper speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shluper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shluper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shluper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shluper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.