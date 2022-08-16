Dr. Victoria Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Shin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Shin works at
Locations
Torrance Memorial Physician Network2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 235, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very confident, thorough, easy to communicate with. Reacts immediately to monitor new symptoms with follow-up procedures. The staff were efficient and friendly, overall great experience. I would absolutely recommend.
About Dr. Victoria Shin, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1841481173
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.