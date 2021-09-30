Dr. Victoria Serralta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serralta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Serralta, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Serralta, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery8015 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76001 Directions (817) 453-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was seen by Dr. Serralta on Tuesday (28 Sep 2021) and was very impressed with her professionalism and her staff. She was very thorough and took the time to answer my questions. I highly recommend her if you are looking for a dermatologist.
About Dr. Victoria Serralta, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery Department
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery
