Dr. Victoria Schunemann, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Schunemann works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

