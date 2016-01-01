See All Vascular Neurologists in Blue Bell, PA
Dr. Victoria Schunemann, MD

Vascular Neurology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Victoria Schunemann, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Schunemann works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Associates of Abington
    721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurosciences Center
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 213, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Neurosurgical Associates of Abington
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
Brain Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Acoustic Neuroma
Brain Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 1

Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon

About Dr. Victoria Schunemann, MD

  • Vascular Neurology
Education & Certifications

