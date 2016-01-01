Dr. Victoria Schunemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schunemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Schunemann, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Schunemann, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Jefferson Neurosciences Center3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 213, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Neurosurgical Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Victoria Schunemann, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
