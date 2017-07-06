Dr. Ryvkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Ryvkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Ryvkin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Ryvkin works at
Locations
NCH Medical Group199 W Rand Rd Ste 203, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 618-5450
NCH Medical Group1450 Busch Pkwy # 103-105, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 725-8453
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor.
About Dr. Victoria Ryvkin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Russian
- 1881815173
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
