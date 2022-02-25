Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Frank H Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ryan is the most compassionate doctor I have ever had! She does not rush you through or blow you off, she takes the time and listens. With that said, she comes up with treatment strategies and gets you to the appropriate specialists. This is the first time in years of chronic pain and misery, I actually have hope! Thank you dr Ryan.
About Dr. Victoria Ryan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1326579541
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Riverside SOM Family Medicine Residency Program
- Frank H Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
