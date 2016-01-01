Overview

Dr. Victoria Panelli-Ramery, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Panelli-Ramery works at Cancer Center of Acadiana at LGMC in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.