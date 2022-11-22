See All Dermatologists in Neenah, WI
Dr. Victoria Negrete, MD

Dermatology
5 (192)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Victoria Negrete, MD is a Dermatologist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

Dr. Negrete works at Forefront Dermatology - Neenah in Neenah, WI with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Neenah
    188 Rockwood Ln, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 298-2829
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Carmel
    755 W Carmel Dr Ste 101, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 846-2396

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Hives
Birthmark
Itchy Skin
Hives
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 192 ratings
    Patient Ratings (192)
    5 Star
    (187)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 22, 2022
    This is one of the most efficient, polite, and overall excellent practices for dermatology I have ever visited in my entire life. A++
    Nov 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Victoria Negrete, MD
    About Dr. Victoria Negrete, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679718027
    Education & Certifications

    • John Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
    • Resurrection Medical Center-Chicago, Il
    ROY J LUCILLE A CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AT UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Negrete, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Negrete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Negrete has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Negrete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Negrete has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Negrete on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    192 patients have reviewed Dr. Negrete. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negrete.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Negrete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Negrete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

