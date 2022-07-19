Dr. Nee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria Nee, MD
Dr. Victoria Nee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Schizoaffective Disorder Center -111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1202, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (773) 407-5876
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Nee is caring, knowledgeable and entirely helpful. You can truly sense she wants to help you to achieve optimal functioning. I’d HIGHLY recommend talking to Dr. Nee if you’re struggling with any mental health issues.
About Dr. Victoria Nee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Dr. Nee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nee.
