Dr. Victoria Millet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Millet, MD
Overview
Dr. Victoria Millet, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical College Penn.
Dr. Millet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allison R. Yim M.d. Inc.504 S Sierra Madre Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (818) 361-5437
-
2
Mission Hills10550 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 101, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions
-
3
Kids & Teens Medical Group14608 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions
-
4
Kids & Teens Medical Group18433 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-7507
-
5
Kids & Teens Medical Group8940 Reseda Blvd Ste 101, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 361-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Millet?
She has been my kids' pediatrician for over 20 years! She is amazing! Would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Victoria Millet, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1720022080
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Medical College Penn
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millet works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Millet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.