Dr. Victoria Millet, MD

Pediatrics
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Victoria Millet, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical College Penn.

Dr. Millet works at Kids & Teens Medical Group And Urgent Care Pasadena in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA, Van Nuys, CA and Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Allison R. Yim M.d. Inc.
    504 S Sierra Madre Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 361-5437
  2.
    Mission Hills
    10550 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 101, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3.
    Kids & Teens Medical Group
    14608 Victory Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4.
    Kids & Teens Medical Group
    18433 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 885-7507
  5.
    Kids & Teens Medical Group
    8940 Reseda Blvd Ste 101, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 361-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Pediatric Diseases
Well Child Examination
Fever
Pediatric Diseases
Well Child Examination

Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Pediatric Diseases
Well Child Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 08, 2020
    She has been my kids' pediatrician for over 20 years! She is amazing! Would definitely recommend!
    — Aug 08, 2020
    About Dr. Victoria Millet, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720022080
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Med Center
    • Medical College Penn
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Millet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Millet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Millet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

