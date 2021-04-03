Dr. Victoria Michaels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Michaels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victoria Michaels, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Michaels works at
Locations
Center for Rheumatology4 Tower Pl Fl 8, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 489-4471
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s always so pleasant, on top of current research and articles, and so knowledgeable in many aspects of RA
About Dr. Victoria Michaels, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871689869
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.
