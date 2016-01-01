Overview

Dr. Victoria Loseva, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Loseva works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.